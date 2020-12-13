Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is back in contention for the opening day-night Test against India this week after on Sunday opting to rejoin the team following compassionate leave. Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket with 42, missed the final two games of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series after an unspecified family illness. But he will rejoin the team in Adelaide on Monday, giving him just two full days to prepare. "We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," said coach Justin Langer.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

"It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," Josh Hazlewood said. "He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack.

"Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms.

"If we've learned anything from this series it's that nothing goes to plan.

"We're always struggling with the schedules and travel and different things.

Should Starc not feel ready to line up alongside Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in Adelaide, James Pattinson and Michael Neser are in the squad and on standby.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj