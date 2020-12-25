Mayank Agarwal made his international debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2018. Fast forward two years and Agarwal has become an important of the Indian team, at least in the longest format. The opener had impressed on his debut in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) crowd, scoring 72 and 42 in the two innings. In less than 24 hours, Agarwal will return to the same venue when India take on Australia in the second Test match of the four-match series. The MCG holds a special place in Agarwal's heart and the opening batsman took to Twitter to share his feelings with the fans.

"26 -12 - 2018: For a kid, who always harboured dreams of representing his country, I had a lot of emotions running through my mind after receiving the test cap. The memory of walking out to bat at the MCG hasn't sunk in yet. A memory I'll cherish forever!" Agarwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Agarwal's international debut coincided with the fact that India went on to register their first-ever Boxing Day Test victory over Australia in 2018.

After two quiet outings in the opening Test in Adelaide, Agarwal would hope to take confidence from his debut match at the iconic venue and give the visitors a solid start.

Since his Test debut, Agarwal has batted with several opening partners and the same trend will continue as Prithvi Shaw, his partner in the last game has been dropped from the starting XI. He is most likely to open the innings with Shubman Gill who is set to make his debut in red-ball cricket.

Since making his debut two years back, Agarwal has played 12 Test matches, scoring exactly 1,000 runs at an average of 52.63, with the help of three centuries (including a double hundred) and four fifties.