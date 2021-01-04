Amid a joint investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia into a potential breach of biosecurity protocols by five Indian players in Melbourne, reports in the Australian media claim that there were two more possible breaches by Team India members. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya visited a baby store in Sydney in early December, with the report stating that the pair breached the biosecurity protocols by not wearing masks inside the store.

A store named 'Baby Village' in Sydney, shared pictures of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya visiting the shop.

The report also claimed that "a week or so later in Adelaide", a group of Indian players made a visit to an an eatery Waffle and Coffee with a "couple of them going inside to order before they all sat down at a table outside".

As per the report, the "players who went inside should have been wearing a mask, according to the protocols."

On Saturday, five Indian players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were placed in isolation after a video surfaced of them eating indoors at a restaurant in Melbourne on New Year's day.

Both the BCCI and the Australian board launched an investigation for a potential breach of the biosecurity protocols.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," Cricket Australia said in a media release.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue," the CA release added.

The third Test of the four-match series is scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).