India posted their lowest-ever total in Test cricket when they managed only 36/9 in the second innings of the day-night Test in Adelaide. Mohammed Shami was retired out for one run as India set Australia a 90-run target to win the the match. India's previous lowest total in the longest format was 42, which they scored against England in 1974 at the Lord's. The visitors, who were on the front-foot at stumps on Day 2, put up a terrible show with the bat to get the unwarranted record. Resuming their innings at 9/1 on Day 3, nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah was the first one to depart after he handed a simple return catch to Pat Cummins. While Bumrah's wicket was not a cause of worry, what transpired after would forever be etched in the minds of cricket fans all over the world. Australian fast bowlers' immaculate bowling coupled with poor shot selection by Indian batsmen, saw the visitors being reduced to 15/5 from 15/1.

After Bumrah's wicket, Cummins got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck with a peach of a delivery to hand India a huge blow. Mayank Agarwal, after struggling for his nine off 40 balls, also handed a simple catch behind the stumps off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is set to lead India from next game onwards, nicked a swinging delivery from Hazlewood to Tim Paine behind stumps. He also got out for a duck after facing just four balls.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, playing his last innings of the calendar year, shot himself in the foot when he played away from his body and was caught in the slip cordon by Cameroon Green, who completed the catch after a fumble.

This was the first year since 2008 when Kohli couldn't score a single century in the calendar year, across formats.

Wriddhiman Saha along with Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience and helped India avoid the lowest-ever total in Test cricket when they reached the 26-run mark.

Another poor shot resulted in Saha's wicket as he handed a simple catch to Marnus Labuschagne at short mid-wicket after scoring four runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's hero with the ball in the first innings, departed for a golden duck. He also edged an outside off delivery to the wicket-keeper.

Hanuma Vihari cut a short delivery from Cummins behind point as India avoided the lowest total in Test cricket. However, Hazlewood sent him packing, completing his 8th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he induced an outside edge that went straight to the keeper.

Shami was forced off the field after getting hit by a short-pitch delivery, ending India's dismal innings. Not a single Indian batsmen could get into the double digits, with opener Agarwal top-scoring with just nine runs.

Hazlewood returned with the figures of 5/8 off the five overs he bowled, three of which were maiden. Cummins accounted for rest of the wickets and finished with 4/21 from his 10.2 overs.