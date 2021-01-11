India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday reached another personal milestone as he completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the 11th batsman to achieve the feat for India. Pujara achieved the milestone on the fifth and the final day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the 76th over of India's second innings, Pujara smashed a boundary off Nathan Lyon and completed his 6,000 runs as well as his half-century.

Pujara and Rishabh Pant led India's run-chase of 407 in the first two session on Monday and scored their respective fifties. In the process, Pant became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score fifty-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match in Australia, beating the record of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat.

Pant got out for 97 runs after miscuing a shot off Nathan Lyon's delivery, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved century.

Pujara also fell soon after for 77 runs handing back Australia the advantage.