Rohit Sharma cleared his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is set to join Team India in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Test series Down Under. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a press release said that Rohit, who is now "clinically fit", will be reassessed by Team India's medical staff after completing his mandatory two-week quarantine in Sydney. A call on Rohit's participation in the Test series will be taken only after he gets a green signal from the medical staff of Team India.

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Mr Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in a media release.

"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," the release added.

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

He played the final of the IPL but did not fly to Australia with the Indian team and went to the NCA to work on his rehabilitation.

Rohit has already missed out on the limited-overs leg of the Australian tour and is now set to fly Down Under for the last two Tests.