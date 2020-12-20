India suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after a dramatic batting collapse saw the visitors record their lowest-ever total in the longest format of the game - 36/9. Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar, in an exclusive chat with The Times Of India, has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must send Rahul Dravid to Australia to help the Indian batters Down Under. Vengsarkar said that the National Cricket Academy has been shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and hence the cricket board must seek Dravid's expertise to turn things around in Australia.

"The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

India will be playing the last three Test matches without skipper Virat Kohli, who will fly back home to be with wife as he is set to become a father.

"The Board can make a better use of Dravid by utilising his services to help the national team, which will be without skipper Virat Kohli from now (last three Tests)".

Currently, Rohit Sharma is undergoing his 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Sydney and Vengsarkar said that Dravid can join the team before the third Test in Sydney after completing his quarantine.

"Even if he has to serve a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he should be available for helping the Indian team at the nets before the third Test in Sydney, which will begin from January 7," Vengsarkar said.

"It is time that Dravid is asked to be involved with the Indian team more," Vengsarkar concluded.