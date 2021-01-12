With India currently facing an injury crisis in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered his services for the fourth Test match in Brisbane. Due to the long list of injuries, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri face a major selection dilemma, with the series level at 1-1. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said, "Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI".

Itne sab players injured hain , 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WPTONwUbvj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 12, 2021

Sehwag's tweet is nothing short of much-needed banter ahead of the fourth Test. Even if in some alternate reality, he was allowed to play, it would not be possible due to Australia's strict quarantine rules.

From the players who took part in the third Test match at Sydney, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hanuma Vihari are confirmed absentees. Jadeja dislocated and fractured his thumb. He will be out for a couple of months. Bumrah is suffering from an abdominal strain and will reportedly sit out the final Test match. Also, Vihari has a serious hamstring injury.

Despite their injuries, India put in a valiant performance to draw the third Test, with Vihari helping them reach the finishing line.

It is also worth noting that Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant played through the pain barrier in Sydney, with the latter also scoring a 97-run knock. Meanwhile, Ashwin was unbeaten with Vihari as India drew the fixture.

Bumrah and Jadeja's absence will be a big blow for the visitors. Bumrah leads India's pace attack, meanwhile, Jadeja's all-round capabilities are an important asset.

Australia won the first Test, followed by India winning the second fixture. The fourth Test match between both sides starts from January 15.