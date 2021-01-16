The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday hailed the creativity of a group of fans, who arrived at the Gabba in Brisbane wearing costumes of famous Star Wars characters. A bunch of fans were seen dressed as Stormtroopers wearing their famous white attire, while one man was seen standing in the middle, dressed in black costume of main villain Darth Vader. The fans had come dressed in the attire to watch Day 2 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, which was marred by rain. Impressed with fans' innovative choice, the ICC gave them the title of "best dressed up award".

The best dress up award on day two goes to #AUSvIND | https://t.co/oDTm20rn07 pic.twitter.com/ob39TdLtCO — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2021

"The best dress up award on day two goes to #AUSvIND |," the ICC tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au also tweeted a GIF of a platoon of stormtroopers walking to the venue, with their leader Darth Vader standing in the middle.

"Completely normal Brisbane behaviour #AUSvIND," read the caption.

The four-match Test series between Australia and India currently stands at 1-1.

The hosts emerged victorious in the first Test of the series which took place at the Adelaide Oval, registering a win by a margin of eight wickets.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli returned back home following the conclusion of the clash on paternity leave, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over the skipper's role in his absence.

India bounced back to level the series with a win in the second game which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosted the third clash, which ended in a draw after the visitors, marred by multiple injuries, batted for 131 overs in the fourth innings to save the game.