Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 89 in the fourth innings as India registered one of the biggest overseas victories in their history to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the four-match series 2-1. After India's remarkable series win, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that this series will be remembered forever in the history of Indian cricket. The former India captain congratulated the Indian team for the remarkable series win and also announced a five crore bonus for the players and support staff.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," wrote BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also took the micro-blogging site to express his happiness after India's one of the most memorable series wins on foreign soil.

Promoted

"This is what a billion goosebumps feel like! Proud Indian! Flag of India #INDvsAUS," wrote Gambhir.

This is what a billion goosebumps feel like! Proud Indian! #INDvsAUS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 19, 2021

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah was among many who praised the character shown by Indian players despite losing so many key players sue to injuries throughout the series.

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba," Jay Shah tweeted.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

"Well done captain @ajinkyarahane88 this this biggest series win I feel.. without many big names you guys have showed the way how it's done congratulations @BCCI," tweeted veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Well done captain @ajinkyarahane88 this this biggest series win I feel.. without many big names you guys have showed the way how it's done congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021

The Indian team scored 329/7 in the fourth innings to breach Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- where they had not lost a single Test match since 1988.