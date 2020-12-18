Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath feels the hosts were defensive in their approach on day two of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval and allowed the Indian bowlers to pile up the pressure on Australia by not scoring quickly. India bundled Australia out for 191 in the 73rd over. The hosts scored less than three runs per over and McGrath said the Australian batsmen lacked intent and just waited for the bad balls for sneaking a single. The former bowler also said wickets on a pitch like Adelaide will come sooner or later so if a team is not scoring runs they are not going anywhere in the Test match.

"That's been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers," McGrath said on Sony Network while analysing the match.

"Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wickets will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere," he added.

Meanwhile, India were 9/1 in the second essay when the umpires ended play on the second night. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting.

Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) will look to start afresh after battling it out against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day.