Team India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia in Sydney. The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a press release, said on Wednesday that there was no need for a formal hearing after India skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. Match Referee David Boon imposed the sanctions after India were found an over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge," the release added.

In the match, India fell 12 runs short of the 187-run target at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Despite losing the third T20I, India clinched the series 2-1.

Hardik Pandya was named player of the series.