India skipper Virat Kohli dropped a catch but quickly redeemed himself by running out his counterpart Matthew Wade in the ongoing second Twenty20 International on Sunday. On the final delivery of the eighth over, bowled by Washington Sundar, Wade was looking to flick the ball towards the leg-side but got a leading edge that went straight to Kohli at cover. The India captain dropped the catch but was quick to recover and threw the ball to KL Rahul and he whipped the bails off in a flash, sending Wade back to the pavilion. Cricket Australia posted a video of the comical dismissal and termed it a "calamity". "What A Calamity," the video was captioned.

Wade, stand-in skipper in place of Aaron Finch, smashed 58 runs off just 32 balls.

He smashed 10 boundaries and a six during his stay in the middle.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Australia to bat. Both teams made three changes to their line-ups.

Apart from Wade, Steve Smith scored freely at the Sydney Cricket Ground and played a crucial knock of 46 that helped the hosts to an imposing total of 194 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

For India, T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers. He returned with figures of two for 20 from his four-over spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal, man of the match from the series opener, proved expensive on the day.

The leg-spinner gave away 51 runs from his quota of four overs and managed to get just one wicket.

India need to get 195 runs to win the series with a game to spare.