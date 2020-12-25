Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane may set different benchmarks in the ongoing Test series, as he has a proven record in the longest format of the game. Rahane, who was India's third-highest run-scorer in the pink-ball Test, had led the side to an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the fourth Test in Dharamsala in 2017. The former India opener said Rahane has a proven track record in Test cricket and added that the team's fortune can take a positive turn with the new skipper's calming influence. "The new leader Rahane has a proven record in Test matches, like how he led the Indian team in Dharmshala. He has a good record in Test. As a personality also he has a calming influence on the players, he is not sort of the likes of Virat Kohli who expresses himself in an aggressive mood," Srikkanth told ANI.

"Maybe change in fortune with the captain also and if new ideas put he might set the different benchmark in the coming Test match," he added.

The former Indian skipper said if Rahane proves his worth, he may be an option for the Indian selectors in the near future.

"It's too early to say because the track record of Virat is by far one of the best in Indian history as a captain. I won't look at that way but if Rahane is able to establish himself as a Test match captain in absence of Kohli, I think it gives an option for the Indian selectors and Indian team to look at," said Srikkanth.

"For me, it's like trying to redeem himself, rediscover or extend his Test match career for Rahane because he is the one player who always looked at the challenges and done well in those situations," he added.

India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test. This score is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

"As a cricketer and having played for India and having followed Indian cricket so closely, seeing the lowest score was a shocking thing and whole cricketing world stood up and said it's something not looking good from an Indian team perspective because 42 was first time lowest score we made in 1975 (1974)," said Srikkanth.

"I personally feel it's like a nightmare.. concerned staff around Indian team preparing that how they need to prepare for the next Test," he added.

India and Australia will now clash in the Boxing Day Test, beginning on Saturday.