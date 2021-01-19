All-rounder Washington Sundar enjoyed a dream Test debut for India, as he impressed with both bat and ball as the visitors beat Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to win the series Down Under 2-1. His family, where he is not the only cricketer, was left duly impressed by the way Sundar played in tough conditions in his first match in the longest format. His sister MS Shailaja said that his family is very pleased with the attitude shown by the all-rounder on his debut Test.

She also told NDTV that their mother is already preparing Chakra Pongals and they are waiting for him to return home for the feast.

With both of India's frontline spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - picking up injuries in the third Test in Sydney, Sundar - who had stayed back with the team as a net bowler - was given the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Sundar shone in the match with both bat and ball. In Australia's first innings, he dismissed an in-form Steve Smith after bowling three consecutive maiden overs to him. He followed it up with two more wickets.

Then, with India reduced to 186/6 in their first essay, Sundar partnered up with Shardul Thakur - who was playing his second Test - to put up a 123-run stand. Sundar scored a neat 62, which included a classy no-look six off Nathan Lyon.

Promoted

He picked up another wicket in Australia's second innings and then played a quick cameo of 22 as India successfully chased 328 to win the match and seal the series.

The series win sees India go to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table.