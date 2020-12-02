After crashing to defeats in the first and second ODIs, Virat Kohli led India to a win in the third fixture of the three-match series against Australia. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial unbeaten knocks, and it didn't go unnoticed by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The legendary former India captain took to Twitter to praise the duo. He wrote, "Good win for india inspite of series loss..hopefully it will turn things around as it's a long tour ..jadeja and Pandiya can be huge assets to this team in the long run ..plays at difficult positions."

Pandya and Jadeja put on an unbeaten 150-run partnership, as the visitors set a 303-run target for the hosts. Pandya scored 92 from 76 deliveries, slamming seven fours and a six. Meanwhile, veteran Jadeja registered 66 from 50 deliveries, also bagging five fours and three sixes. Even skipper Kohli added 63 runs to India's total, from 78 deliveries.

Australia could only muster 289 all out, in 49.3 overs, despite strong half-centuries from Aaron Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell (59). It is worth noting that Finch lost his wicket to none other than Jadeja.

The match also saw a fine performance from debutant pacer T Natarajan, who scalped two dismissals from 10 overs.

Kohli's outfit lost the first two ODIs by huge margins. They will next face Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 4. That will be followed by a four-match Test series. The first Test match begins on December 17.