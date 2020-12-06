A day after Australia beat India in the first ODI which marked the start of India's tour Down Under, former England captain Michael Vaughan had taken to Twitter to make a bold prediction. "Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan had tweeted. On Sunday, India won the series-clinching 2nd T20 International (T20I) against Australia in Sydney. Having won the first game in Canberra as well, India now lead the series 2-0.

Former India batsman and current Kings XI Punjab coach Wasim Jaffer, who has taken Twitter by storm with witty posts and funny memes, was quick to remind Vaughan about his "early call" with a still from the movie "Gangs of Wasseypur".

Twitter users were left in splits by Jaffer's meme.

India won the toss and opted to bowl. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade led the way for Australia, smashing 58 off 32 deliveries. Steve Smith also hit 46 off 38 while some valuable contributions from the middle order saw Australia score 194/5.

T Natarajan was India's best bowler, taking two wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs.

In return, India got off to a good start, with the openers putting on a 56-run stand before Andrew Tye sent back KL Rahul. India captain Virat Kohli then joined Shikhar Dhawan at the crease and soon, the left-hander scored his 11th T20I half-century.

Despite the dismissals of Dhawan and Sanju Samson, Kohli kept up the pressure on Australia, scoring a 24-ball 40.

After Kohli fell at the start of the 17th over, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer took India over the line in a thrilling finish. While Iyer made the most of the five deliveries he faced, scoring 12 runs, Hardik provided the firepower India needed at the death.

The star all-rounder, who is still not bowling regularly due to fitness concerns, smashed 42 off 22 deliveries in a knock studded with three boundaries and two sixes.

The third T20I will be played on Tuesday and will be followed by the four-match Test series between the two sides.