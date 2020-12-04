Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the ongoing first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Canberra on Friday. Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the innings and during the innings break. Match referee David Boon allowed the visitors to substitute Jadeja with Chahal. Being a concussion substitute, Chahal can now contribute with the ball and bowl four overs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to announce that Jadeja is being assessed by the Indian board's medical team.

During the mid-innings break, Australia head coach Justin Langer was seen having an animated discussion with match referee David Boon.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



India, after being put in to bat, posted 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

KL Rahul was the star with the bat, scoring a fine half-century. He made 51 runs off 40 deliveries.

None of the batsmen got going and a late flourish from Jadeja helped India to a competitive total in the T20I opener.

Moises Henriques was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. He returned with figures of three for 22.