Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal , who failed to find a spot in Team India's playing eleven against Australia in all three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) , recently caught up with former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The 28-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal made his meeting with Andrew Symonds memorable by taking a picture and later dedicating a post for the Australian on Instagram. Chahal called the 43-year-old Symonds "Symmo Uncle" and said that "some friendships are not diminished by time and distance. Always great to see this guy."

While Chahal missed all the three matches in the shortest format of the game his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the team.

Symonds had recently revealed that the infamous 'Monkeygate' controversy during the Sydney Test between India and Australia in January 2008 led him to alcohol abuse.

The controversy came to fore after the big-hitting Australian accused spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey".

Harbhajan, who denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches, but the ban was overturned when India threatened to quit the tour.

Symonds, however, continues to insist Harbhajan called him a monkey "probably two or three times".

"From that moment on that was my downhill slide," Symonds told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Symonds added that his guilt over the way the process played out took a heavy toll after his teammates were "dragged in" to back up his account of being racially abused.

"I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me," Symonds said.

"I felt the pressure and the weight of dragging those mates of mine into the cauldron of this cesspit that should never have got to this sort of point where we felt guilty.

Symonds' Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn in June 2009 after he was sent home from the World Twenty20 following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions.