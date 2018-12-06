India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Undone By Usman Khawaja's One-Handed Screamer - Watch

Team India skipper Virat Kohli got off to a forgettable start in the much-awaited Test series against Australia as he was dismissed by pacer Pat Cummins for three runs on the first day in Adelaide. The 30-year-old attempted a drive but was beaten by Cummins' full length delivery that was a little wide of the off stump. Kohli drove hard and the ball flew to the left of Usman Khawaja, who was stationed in the gully area. The Australian number three flew to his left and took an absolute blinder that was travelling at a lightning speed. Interestingly, Cummins has now dismissed Kohli twice in four balls in Test cricket.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test of the four-match series.

Australia grabbed four early wickets, including the prized scalp of Kohli, to have India on the ropes early on the opening day in Adelaide.

The visitors crumbled under an opening barrage from quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

KL Rahul, who has been struggling for runs, flopped again, caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood for two.

Veteran Murali Vijay, in the side after young gun Prithvi Shaw suffered ankle ligament damage in a warm-up game, didn't last much longer, caught behind by skipper Tim Paine of Starc for 11.

In marched superstar Kohli to a huge roar from the crowd, but a stunning catch by Usman Khawaja at gully off a Pat Cummins delivery saw him back in the pavilion for only three off 16 balls, with India in trouble.

Ajinkya Rahane then played a poor shot and was dismissed by Hazlewood.

At lunch on day 1, India are 56/4 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma battling it out in the middle.

India have never won a Test series in Australia.