"Aggression Makes Match Interesting": Mohammed Shami On Virat Kohli-Tim Paine Spat

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine made headlines but for all the wrong reasons as they got engaged in a verbal duel during the second Test between India and Australia in Perth. On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney had to separate the two at one point. However, fast bowler Mohammed Shami , who claimed a career-best spell of 6/56 on Monday, said there's "nothing too serious" in relation to the whole episode adding that such spats adds to the interest of the contest.

"We cannot say much about it. It is part of the game, but nothing too serious. When you play Test cricket it is a long match and you have a long time so a little bit aggression is there and sometimes you react on the moment," Shami said.

"We don't need to mind these things too much. It is part of the game. If these things don't happen in the match then I think the match won't be interesting either."

"Maybe in that moment, things get heated up but it is not something to be made a big issue out of. According to me, we should leave this here.

The saga continued even when Kohli was dismissed, with Paine sledging Vijay in Kohli's name. Shami said these things shouldn't be taken personally.

"I have said earlier too that this is a part of the game and we don't take it personally. If there is no sledging, you won't enjoy the game and the public won't enjoy the game.

"If there is aggression, the match becomes more interesting. It is part of the game as it should be," he said, of the Paine comment.

"What happens on the outside, what the opposition does, it doesn't affect us. We have to focus on our game and we have to improve our game. Not what step of ours is being watched and what is not," he signed off.

Shami said India missed a trick in not playing a full-time spinner on a pitch where Australia tweaker Nathan Lyon has already bagged seven wickets.

Chasing 287, India were reduced to 112 for five at stumps on day four of the second Test at the Optus Stadium.

Australia finished with 243 in their second innings but the match went away from India for the lack of a balanced bowling attack.

"The team management makes these decisions. We can't do anything about it. We had one spinner who didn't bowl badly. (But) If you ask me, I feel there should have been a spinner, but these things depend on your management," said Shami.

"After such a long time we have an Indian pace attack where all the bowlers are fast and are bowling good lines and lengths. Four years ago we weren't even this experienced. You must have seen the difference in our accuracy from four years ago."

India lead the four-match series 1-0 after their 31-run win in the opening Test at Adelaide.

