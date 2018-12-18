 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Label Heated Exchanges In Perth As "Competitive Banter"

Updated: 18 December 2018 12:51 IST

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were engaged in a slanging match throughout the Perth Test.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Label Heated Exchanges In Perth As "Competitive Banter"
Tim Paine said that he admired Virat Kohli's passion for Test cricket. © Twitter

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia captain Tim Paine said on Tuesday that their heated exchanges that prompted umpires to intervene during the second Test in Perth were in competitive spirit. Kohli, one of the most animated players in world cricket right now, said that attention should not be paid to anything that was said during the match. "As long as there is no swearing the line doesn't get crossed," Kohli said after India's 146-run loss in Perth. "And no personal attacks."

The Indian captain, who described the exchanges as "competitive banter" added that the verbal blows during the second Test were nothing as compared to their Australian tour in 2014, when he claimed to have been called a "spoilt brat".

"Stump mics and cameras... these things are totally irrelevant," he said. "It stays on the field."

Paine also said his sparring with Kohli did not get out of hand, adding that he admired Indian skipper's passion for Test cricket.

"It was a highly competitive Test match from both teams and there was a lot on the line, with both teams desperately wanting to win," Paine said.

"It (Kohli's behaviour) was not (worrying) to me, I love it and I'm sure it was great to watch."

After the ball-tampering scandal, Australia's on-field behaviour was criticised given the team's history of sledging, or insulting opposition players.

But Paine said he was pleased with the competitive spirit his team showed in Perth.

"At some point you have got to draw a line and start sticking up for yourself and your team-mates," he said.

"We are all very passionate about playing Test cricket for Australia.

"I was really proud of the way our team conducted itself on the field this week."

Australia won by 146 runs for their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal in March but the match attracted attention because of the exchanges between Kohli and Paine on the third and fourth days.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Tim Paine Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is one of the most animated players in world cricket
  • The Indian captain described the exchanges as "competitive banter"
  • Tim Paine said his sparring with Virat Kohli did not get out of hand
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Loves Confrontations And Viv Richards Doesn
Virat Kohli Loves Confrontations And Viv Richards Doesn't Mind
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Should Let Their Bats Do The Talking, Suggests Ricky Ponting
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Should Let Their Bats Do The Talking, Suggests Ricky Ponting
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Wicket In Perth Test Was Pretty Special, Admits Nathan Lyon
Virat Kohli Says He Thought 4 Seamers Would Be Enough To Win Perth Test
Virat Kohli Says He Thought 4 Seamers Would Be Enough To Win Perth Test
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Australia Beat India By 146 Runs, 4-Match Series Level At 1-1
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Australia Beat India By 146 Runs, 4-Match Series Level At 1-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.