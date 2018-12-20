Virat Kohli scored his 25th Test hundred, seventh against Australia and sixth Down Under, but failed to drive India past the victory line in the second Test in Perth on Tuesday. Having scored 123 runs in the first innings, the Indian captain couldn't help his team much in the chase and Australia sealed the match by 146 runs to level the four-match Test series 1-1 . However, he didn't fail to charm legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee, who explained what makes Virat Kohli great.

"I think he is a great player. There is no need for me to even say because everyone knows that. What makes Virat great is first of all great technique, determination, balance and the time he has got to play the deliveries," Lillee said.

"He seems to see the ball early and all great batsmen have those four things. Technique, determination, balance and the ability to see the ball early. Virat is as good as anyone I have seen," he added.

Lauding Jasprit Bumrah for his exploits Down Under, Lillee compared him with Jeff Thomson, saying the India pacer is 'outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling'.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah is very very interesting. He runs off a very short run-up. He jogs and then bowls with a very short run. He has got straight arms. His bowling is not text book by any means, but it works. He is very different from other pace bowlers, which reminds me of another fast bowler of my era, who was very different from everyone else - Jeff Thomson.

"He is not as fast as Jeff Thomson was but similar in the sense that they were outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling action or technique," Lillee said.

Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India after the first two Tests with 11 scalps to his name.

Asked about India fielding four pacers in the second Test which they lost by 146 runs, Lillee said it is not only fast bowlers, India is producing quality bowlers at the moment.

"Its very satisfying to see that. But you know what, its' not just about fast bowlers, India is now producing quality fast bowlers.

"They are so well equipped in the pace bowling department now that if they have to pick four, they can pick four. And whatever little I have seen of them, they are very very good Test bowlers. I am pretty impressed with the way they bowled in the first two Test matches in Australia. They could have had a bit more luck, I guess."

(With IANS inputs)