 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli In The League Of Messi, Federer And Other Superstars, Says Former Coach Trent Woodhill

Updated: 05 December 2018 17:13 IST

Averaging at more than 50 across all three formats, Virat Kohli's hunger for runs keeps on growing every single day.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli In The League Of Messi, Federer And Other Superstars, Says Former Coach Trent Woodhill
Virat Kohli has a total of 18,730 international runs. © Reuters

Team India is all set to face Australia for the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday and all eyes will be on visitors' record-breaking captain Virat Kohli. Averaging at more than 50 across all three formats, Virat Kohli's hunger for runs keeps on growing every single day. Trent Woodhill, who has worked with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has given an account of what makes the Indian captain different from the other players and how he "refines" his game.

"I've said before that he's in the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He's equal to them," Woodhill was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"All Virat really wanted to know was that his head was in a good position and that he was able to access the ball without being impeded. The best aren't technically focused. They're into making sure the core parameters of their game are in order," the former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach said.

"They want to make sure that they're balanced at the crease and they're able to adapt to the situation in the game, and that's what makes them so good," Woodhill further said.

With a total of 18,730 international runs at an average of 56.58 with 62 hundreds and 86 half-centuries, Virat Kohli works more on refining rather than changing his game.

"There was lots of talk of him in England before this season about how it was a frontier he hadn't conquered but he came out and had a great summer in England through tough conditions and just through continually refining his game," Woodhill said of Virat Kohli's game.

"Refining his game, not changing it. That's the big difference between the really great players and the good players. The great players refine all the time while the good players change their game too often," the former coach added.

"They're willing to train in uncomfortable fashions to try and find a way to succeed in the environments they are going to play in. That's what Virat is doing better than anyone else in the world," Woodhill remarked.

With the stage set, Kohli will be eyeing to become the first Indian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket Australia vs India 2018/19
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli capable of adapting to the situation in the game, said Woodhill
  • Virat Kohli averages more than 50 across all three formats
  • The 1st India vs Australia Test starts on Thursday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes India
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes India's Rich List For Sportspersons In 2018
Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri
Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri's Tweets Recognised As Golden Tweets By Twitter India
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test
India-Australia Test Series Will See
India-Australia Test Series Will See 'Swami Army' In Full Voice
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.