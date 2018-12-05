 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Updated: 05 December 2018 13:52 IST

Archie Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, will be part of the Australia squad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test
Six-year-old Archie Schiller aspires to be a leg-spinner. © Twitter

Six-year-old Archie Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, will be part of Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Archie learned of his inclusion in the extended squad for the third Test of the four-match series via a phone call from coach Justin Langer last month. Archie, a fan of Nathan "Gary the Goat" Lyon, confidently told Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG. "I reckon he'll be treated like (uncapped opener) Marcus Harris - come in for the first time in the changerooms, meet all the boys and like always when you come into that inner sanctum of the Baggy Green, it's like joining the brotherhood," Langer told cricket.com.au.

Schiller, who aspires to be a leg-spinner, trained with the Australian players in Adelaide ahead of the first Test and was given the team jersey on Tuesday.

"Archie will be joining the brotherhood," Langer added.

"He's been through some tough times spent a lot of time in a hospital bed, so any way that we can help to put a smile on his face, it's the very least we can do for him.

"Just being out on Adelaide Oval, in the sunshine, under a nice blue sky and running around with his heroes - who, to a man, were all really moved by his story - it should be terrific for everyone."

India's tour of Australia started with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw. The two teams will now face-off in a four-match Test series before playing a three-match one-day international (ODI) series in January.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Archie Schiller trained with Australian players in Adelaide
  • Archie learned of his inclusion via a phone call from coach Justin Langer
  • Archie Schiller is a fan of Nathan "Gary the Goat" Lyon
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri
Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri's Tweets Recognised As Golden Tweets By Twitter India
India-Australia Test Series Will See
India-Australia Test Series Will See 'Swami Army' In Full Voice
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Announce Their Teams For Adelaide Test
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Announce Their Teams For Adelaide Test
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.