India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Six-year-old Archie Schiller, who suffers from a rare heart condition, will be part of Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Archie learned of his inclusion in the extended squad for the third Test of the four-match series via a phone call from coach Justin Langer last month. Archie, a fan of Nathan "Gary the Goat" Lyon, confidently told Langer that he can get India skipper Virat Kohli out at the MCG. "I reckon he'll be treated like (uncapped opener) Marcus Harris - come in for the first time in the changerooms, meet all the boys and like always when you come into that inner sanctum of the Baggy Green, it's like joining the brotherhood," Langer told cricket.com.au.

Schiller, who aspires to be a leg-spinner, trained with the Australian players in Adelaide ahead of the first Test and was given the team jersey on Tuesday.

Australia's newest Test squad member has his whites and is warming up with the rest of the Aussie squad at training. Learn his full story HERE: https://t.co/ctXeVwWwOL pic.twitter.com/4s2EFarMoN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2018

"Archie will be joining the brotherhood," Langer added.

"He's been through some tough times spent a lot of time in a hospital bed, so any way that we can help to put a smile on his face, it's the very least we can do for him.

"Just being out on Adelaide Oval, in the sunshine, under a nice blue sky and running around with his heroes - who, to a man, were all really moved by his story - it should be terrific for everyone."

India's tour of Australia started with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw. The two teams will now face-off in a four-match Test series before playing a three-match one-day international (ODI) series in January.