India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Celebrates 25th Test Century In Style, Michael Vaughan Loves It

Virat Kohli smacked his 25th Test century, his seventh against Australia and his sixth Down Under to help India cross the 200-run mark on day three of the second Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Playing in his 75th Test, the Indian run-machine did it in style with a classic straight drive off Mitchell Starc to reach triple figures in Perth. He hit 11 fours in the battling 214-ball ton after coming to the crease on a fast and bouncy pitch with his team in trouble at eight for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 326. The Indian skipper celebrated his 100 in style as he took off his helmet, pointed to his bat and gestured with his glove that he was letting it do the talking for him.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to laud Kohli's 63rd international ton and wrote that he loved the Indian skippers' celebration.

"Love this celebration .he is on a different planet !," Vaughan tweeted.

Love this celebration .. he is on a different planet ! https://t.co/8avIhTgvXH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

In bringing up his 100, Kohli became the second-fastest batsman to 25 Test centuries in terms of innings, with 127.

Sachin Tendulkar is third with 130, while Don Bradman managed it in just 68.

Kohli had resumed on 82 and barely gave the Australians a glimmer of a chance in reaching the ton, playing an array of strokes all around the wicket.

It was his sixth century in Australia, matching the feat of Tendulkar and motoring him past Alastair Cook, David Gower and Clive Lloyd.

While Tendulkar took 20 Tests to get his six centuries, Kohli only needed 10, further cementing his place as one of the all-time greats.

Only England's Jack Hobbs (nine) and Wally Hammond (seven) have more.

As far as the match is concerned, Kohli was eventually out for 123, caught at slip by Peter Handscomb off Pat Cummins and India were 252/7 at lunch on day 3, trailing Australia by 74 runs.

