Virat Kohli Giggles At His Own Dance Video Shown By Shane Warne. Watch

Virat Kohli led India to a 31-run win in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. Amidst exciting clashes between players of both sides, captain Virat Kohli 's dancing video on the third day proved to be one of the most enjoyable moments of the Adelaide Test . On a rain-interrupted Day 3 on Saturday, Kohli eased some pressure off his shoulders with an impromptu dance while fielding in the slip cordon. The moment was relived by the Indian captain when former spin legend Shane Warne stopped him on his way to the dressing room and showed him the funny video.

In the video shared by Shane Warne on Instagram, skipper Kohli is seen laughing out loud. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Murali Vijay, who were accompanying Kohli on the ground, were also spotted gushing throughout the conversation.

Kohli's dancing video at the Adelaide Oval went viral within no time and left everyone in splits.

Cricket Australia shared the GIF of the the 30-year-old's dancing moves on Twitter, writing: "Virat's loving it".

"Kohli has practiced dance steps for wicket celebration," a user replied on Twitter.

Another one joined in, saying: "As someone rightly said - The only way to do Great work, is to Enjoy the work you do."

Registering their first Test win Down Under in 10 years and sixth win in Adelaide, India took a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Interestingly, this is India's first victory in the opening match of a Test series in Australia.

Up next, the number one ranked Test team India will take on Australia in the second Test in Perth, starting Friday.