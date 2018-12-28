 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Usman Khawaja's Brother Re-Arrested For Attempting To Influence Witness

Updated: 28 December 2018 12:57 IST

Arsalan Khawaja was released on bail in early December after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice.

Usman Khawaja
Arsalan Khawaja was refused bail ahead of his court appearance in Sydney. © AFP

Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja's brother Arsalan Khawaja was on Thursday re-arrested after being charged with breaching his bail conditions and influencing a witness in judicial procedures. Arsalan, 39, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly framing a love rival as the author of a terrorist hit list, was granted bail a Sydney court but was re-arrested “after allegedly attempting to influence a witness” in the counter-terror investigation, a New South Wales state police spokeswoman told AFP.

Arsalan has been charged with trying to influence a witness over a case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot, police said on Friday. Arsalan was refused bail ahead of his court appearance in Sydney.

The 39-year-old was earlier accused of trying to set up his former university colleague Mohamed Kamer Nizamdeen, by convincing police that the 26-year-old was part of a plot to kill then Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull.

Sri Lankan Mohamed Nizamdeen was arrested in August over a "hit list" written in a notebook, which outlined plans to kill then prime minister.

But police released Nizamdeen in September and later dropped the charges after investigators could not link the handwriting in the notebook to him.

Australian police also “regretted” arresting Sri Lankan-born Nizamdeen.

"In relation to the charging and the subsequent dropping of the charge against the Sri Lankan citizen, we have offered, and have paid his court costs. We regret the circumstances which led to him being charged and the time he subsequently spent in custody," New South Wales assistant commissioner Mick Willing had earlier said.

Investigators have said they believe Arsalan Khawaja set up his university colleague Nizamdeen in relation to a dispute over a woman.

Pakistan-born batsman Usman Khawaja, 32, is playing in the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
