India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Indian Bowling Fightback

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) led the Indian bowling attack with a fine spell of off-spin bowling as India fought their way back into the Adelaide Test on Day Two. For Australia, Travis Head hit a calculated half-century to bolster Australia's batting after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India's bowlers, leaving the Adelaide Test evenly poised. For India, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed two each. Head steered the hosts to 191/7 in reply to India's first innings total of 250. While Head remained unbeaten on 61, Mitchell Starc was not out on eight when the stumps were drawn.

India resumed on 250-9, after a battling 123 from Cheteshwar Pujara, but they were unable to add to the total with tailender Mohammed Shami out for six on the first ball of the day, caught behind by Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood, leaving Bumrah unbeaten on 0.

It was Head's second 50 in his third Test, with the Adelaide-born 24-year-old playing the sort of gutsy innings that his more experienced teammates couldn't match.

All of Australia's top four were back in the pavilion without passing 30, with Aaron Finch (0) and Shaun Marsh (two) notable failures.

It once again reinforced how much Australia are missing Steve Smith and David Warner, who remain banned over their part in the South Africa ball-tampering affair.Hazlewood finished with 3-52. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all took two wickets each.

In reply, Australia got off to a horror start with Finch's credentials as an opener again called into question after he was spectacularly bowled without scoring on only the third ball he faced.

A lovely delivery from Ishant took out his middle and off stumps after getting an inside edge as Finch attempted a drive.

Debutant Marcus Harris looked in good nick and unruffled by the occasion, hitting three fours in a solid 26.

But he was undone by a drifting ball from Ashwin, getting an edge to Murali Vijay at silly mid-off and ending a 45-run partnership with a slimmed-down Usman Khawaja who was back after knee surgery.

Ashwin's off-spin was causing problems and Marsh needlessly slashed at a wide delivery in the first over after lunch, dragging it onto his wicket for two.

The woeful shot extended his dire recent Test form and left Australia in trouble at 59-3. Marsh has now slumped to six consecutive single-figure scores, failing to step up in the absence of Smith and Warner.

Khawaja, whose Test preparations were disrupted after the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot, was Ashwin's next victim.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took an excellent catch after a turning ball flicked off Khawaja's glove. He was out for 28 on a review decision.

A gritty knock from Peter Handscomb, brought into the side for all-rounder Mitch Marsh, ended on 34 soon after tea with Bumrah breaking what was shaping as a handy partnership with Head.

It brought Paine to the crease, but he was unable to stop the rot and added only five runs before becoming Ishant's second scalp.

Cummins joined Head and they began to find gaps in the field as India tired, putting on a 50-run stand before Cummins was lbw to Bumrah for 10 late in the day.

(With AFP inputs)