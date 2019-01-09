"Need One Right Now": Rohit Sharma Asks Rishabh Pant To Babysit Daughter Samaira

After 'babysitting' Tim Paine's children , Rishabh Pant has another assignment at hand. Rohit Sharma, who recently became father to a baby girl on Wednesday asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his daughter Samaira. Replying to Pant's "Good morning" tweet, Rohit said, "Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy."

Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy @RishabPant777 https://t.co/JkGWTYpnBk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 9, 2019

During the Melbourne Test, when Australia captain Tim Paine asked Pant to babysit his kids during their sledging session, nobody would have ever thought that this could be true. The on-field banter was taken way too seriously by Paine's wife Bonnie as she posted a picture captioned "Best Babysitter" of the Indian wicket-keeper with her kids.

On the cricket front, Pant ended the five-Test series as the second-highest run-scorer after Cheteshwar Pujara, notching 350 runs in seven innings. While behind the stumps, he broke the record for most catches (20) by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test series.

(With ANI inputs)