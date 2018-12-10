 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Sledging Pat Cummins Is Making Twitter Go Crazy - Watch

Updated: 10 December 2018 09:09 IST

On numerous occasions, over the years, Australia have successfully managed to unnerve opposition players by giving them a mouthful.

Rishabh Pant tried to get under the skin of Pat Cummins. © AFP

In the world of cricket, Australians are known as the masters of the dark art of sledging. On numerous occasions, over the years, they have successfully managed to unnerve opposition players by giving them a mouthful. However, the team from Down Under has not always managed to get away with constant verbal blows as they have received many fitting responses from their opponents time to time. On day five of Adelaide Test India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant turned the tables and tried to get under the skin of Pat Cummins, who was batting with skipper Tim Paine on the other end. "Come on Pat - you're not putting the bad ball away!," Pant continued to say for the entire duration of an over. "Tough to play here," he added.

Although some Twitter users were amused by Pant's behind-the-stumps chatter while others thought it was uncalled for. Watch it for yourself to decide.

Here are some of the reactions

As far as the match is concerned, India grabbed the key wickets of Shaun Marsh, Travis Head and Tim Paine as they inched towards their first Test win on Australian soil in a decade, with the home team battling to stay in the game.

The hosts are chasing target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.

They resumed the final day of the opening Test needing another 219 for victory with four wickets down. 

Head added just three runs to his overnight 11 and when Marsh fell for 60 to leave the Australians 156 for 6, the odds shifted heavily in India's favour.

But by lunch Australia had fought to 186 for 6, still needing a further 137 runs for victory, with skipper Tim Paine not out on 40 and Pat Cummins on five. 

Paine was removed immediately after lunch for 41 by Jasprit Bumrah as India need just three more wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.

