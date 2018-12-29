Chirpy Australia captain Tim Paine and notoriously chatty Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's sledging war intensified on day four of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Pant welcomed Paine, who came out to bat just before Tea, by calling him the "temporary captain" and telling Ravindra Jadeja that the Australian only knows how to talk. "We've got a special case today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from captain," Pant sledged from behind the stumps.

"Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult....We've got a special guest today.

"Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy.

"He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking," Pant added.

Pant to Mayank Agarwal:



Hey Mayank, have you ever heard the word "temporary captain"? I know one!



This is what Pant had to say about Tim Paine: #AUSvIND#INDvAUS#BoxingDayTestpic.twitter.com/7YmSdW76BE — ???????????????????? (@DarshanChelani) December 29, 2018

At the end of the over, on-field umpire Ian Gould had a chat with Pant.

It was a brutal return of serve from Pant, who was teased by Paine over MS Dhoni's return to the Indian One-day International (ODI) team.

Paine told Pant that they could use him at Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

"Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter," Paine said while Pant was at the crease.

"Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front.

"Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

Pant clearly remembered the cutting remarks from Paine and was ready to get even when the Australian skipper came out to bat.