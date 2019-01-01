 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine's Wife And Kids, Gets The "Best Babysitter" Honour
Updated: 01 January 2019 17:00 IST

Tim Paine's wife took to Instagram to give Rishabh Pant the "best babysitter" honour.

Rishabh Pant Meets Tim Paine
The banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine has probably reached a tipping point. © Instagram/Bon.Paine

The on-field banter between Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian captain Tim Paine has now extended itself to a point of social media prominence. In an Instagram story, Tim Paine's wife Bonnie called Rishabh Pant the "best babysitter." The story had showed Rishabh Pant posing with the two kids of Bonnie and Tim Paine. This development is the result of a cheeky exchange between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine during the Melbourne Test, where Paine had invited him to babysit his children sometime.

Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story:

c3c3c1fs

During the Melbourne Test, Paine had advised Pant to join the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in the wake of MS Dhoni's returned to the Indian limited-overs set-up. The piece of advice was followed by the nasty "babysitting" jibe. Paine said, "Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter. Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front. Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

After that, Rishabh Pant decided to give it back when Paine had walked out to bat for Australia. Pant had said, "Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult....We've got a special guest today. Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking."

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Tim Paine Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant were involved in a verbal exchange at MCG
  • Tim Paine's wife took to Instagram to give Pant the "best babysitter" tag
  • Pant and Paine next meet on the field on January 3 at SCG
