Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Thanks For Taking All The Stress": Rishabh Pant's Emotional Message On His Mom's Birthday

Updated: 04 January 2019 16:58 IST

Rishabh Pant also became the fourth Indian wicket-keeper to register a 150-plus score in Test cricket.

"Thanks For Taking All The Stress": Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant scored a superb 159 runs off 189 deliveries in the fourth Test. © Instagram/rishabpant

Rishabh Pant has enjoyed a perfect start to 2019. At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day Two of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. Plus, he also became the fourth Indian wicket-keeper to register a 150-plus score in Test cricket. He scored a superb 159 off 189 balls. The best thing is, both the milestones were achieved by the swashbuckling left-hander on the occasion of his mother's birthday. Pant took to Instagram to share an emotional message for his mother, and that certainly is tugging at people's heartstrings.

He wrote, "Happy birthday mom. You are the person who is always behind me no matter what . I love you so much . I still remember the time when you used to travel with me for my practices and matches . Thanku for taking all the stress of mine and making it yours can't even express my feelings in words . Love you and happy birthday once again."

Pant added 204 runs with Jadeja (81) for the seventh wicket to almost bat the home team out of the contest.

Asked if anything changed as he was getting out in 20's and 30's, Pant replied, "I don't think anything changed from my side. The main thing was that I was playing with a batsman (Jadeja) this time. Most of the time, when I got a start, I was playing with the tail. If I am batting with the tail, I have to think differently because most of the time, I have to score the runs.

“But when you are batting with a batsman, that's a different thing. You have seen it today."

Pant has been given complete "freedom to express himself" by the team management and that has helped his batting. "The best part of my batting is that everyone in the team has given me freedom to express myself. Every time when I go to bat, I just enjoy myself, that's the only thing I love to do," said Pant.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Pant became the first Indian stumper to score a century in Australia
  • Pant took to Instagram to wish her mother
  • Pant scored a superb 159 off 189 balls
