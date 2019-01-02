India vs Australia: India Name 13-Man Squad For Sydney Test, Ravichandran Ashwin Doubtful

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains a doubt as the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the 13-man squad for the fourth and final Test against Australia that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Thursday. However, the Indian board stated that the call on Ashwin's availability will be taken on Thursday morning. Ashwin, who suffered an abdominal strain on the fourth day of the opening Test in Adelaide, trained on Tuesday but has not recovered in time and is likely to miss his third Test in a row. Left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who played in Melbourne and claimed five wickets, looks set to retain his place in the Indian side for the fourth Test.

India name 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav



A decision on R Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the Test #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4Lji2FExU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

Australia must win in Sydney to prevent India, who lead 2-1, claiming a first-ever Test series triumph Down Under.

Captain Virat Kohli, who addressed media on Wednesday said that Ashwin's unavailability was a big blow to his side.

"It's unfortunate that he's had two niggles that are quite similar in the last two away tours," said skipper Virat Kohli.

"He's very important for sure. In Test cricket he's a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format.

"He is very disappointed that he's not able to recover in time."

India added KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav to the team that won in Melbourne. Ishant Sharma will not be a part of the final Test along with middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who hit a gritty 63 in the first innings, flew back to Mumbai after his wife gave birth to a daughter.

(With AFP Inputs)