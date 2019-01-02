 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: India Name 13-Man Squad For Sydney Test, Ravichandran Ashwin Doubtful
Read In

Updated: 02 January 2019 10:13 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to stay in the Indian side for the fourth Test beginning Thursday.

India vs Australia: India Name 13-Man Squad For Sydney Test, Ravichandran Ashwin Doubtful
Ravichandran Ashwin suffered an abdominal strain on the fourth day of the opening Adelaide Test. © AFP

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains a doubt as the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the 13-man squad for the fourth and final Test against Australia that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Thursday. However, the Indian board stated that the call on Ashwin's availability will be taken on Thursday morning. Ashwin, who suffered an abdominal strain on the fourth day of the opening Test in Adelaide, trained on Tuesday but has not recovered in time and is likely to miss his third Test in a row. Left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who played in Melbourne and claimed five wickets, looks set to retain his place in the Indian side for the fourth Test.

Australia must win in Sydney to prevent India, who lead 2-1, claiming a first-ever Test series triumph Down Under.

Captain Virat Kohli, who addressed media on Wednesday said that Ashwin's unavailability was a big blow to his side.

"It's unfortunate that he's had two niggles that are quite similar in the last two away tours," said skipper Virat Kohli.

"He's very important for sure. In Test cricket he's a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format.

"He is very disappointed that he's not able to recover in time."

India added KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav to the team that won in Melbourne. Ishant Sharma will not be a part of the final Test along with middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who hit a gritty 63 in the first innings, flew back to Mumbai after his wife gave birth to a daughter.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • R Ashwin trained on Tuesday but has not recovered in time
  • Ravindra Jadeja played in Melbourne and claimed five wickets
  • Rohit Sharma flew back to Mumbai after his wife gave birth to a daughter
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Undergoes Solo Training Session On Team India
Ravichandran Ashwin Undergoes Solo Training Session On Team India's Day Off
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Him
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Him 'Malcom M'
"Ashwin
"Ashwin's Not Doing His Reputation Any Good": Sourav Ganguly Raises Concern Over Ashwin's Fitness
Virat Kohli And Team Hit The Nets In Melbourne, Fans Go Berserk
Virat Kohli And Team Hit The Nets In Melbourne, Fans Go Berserk
Fit-Again Ravindra Jadeja Available For Third Test vs Australia
Fit-Again Ravindra Jadeja Available For Third Test vs Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.