 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Prithvi Shaw Celebrates India's Win With Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Updated: 10 December 2018 23:47 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will celebrate their first marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

Prithvi Shaw Celebrates India
Prithvi Shaw suffered a ligament injury before the start of the first Test. © Instagram

Prithvi Shaw, who suffered a ligament injury before the start of the first Test, celebrated India's victory in Adelaide with skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. India beat Australia by 31 runs in the opening match to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Following India's first Test win Down Under in 10 years, Shaw shared a picture on an Instagram story with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who will celebrate their first marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

d8bjkvn

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old opening batsman resumed running in his battle to be fit for the second Test against Australia, starting on Thursday in Perth.

Shah landed awkwardly while fielding in a Sydney warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. His left ankle was heavily strapped as he limped around the Adelaide Oval late last week.

But on Monday he was spotted jogging around the sidelines, although still wearing a protective brace.

The Indian camp still rate him an unlikely starter for the second Test in Perth starting on Friday, with a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne more likely.

"With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker," Indian coach Ravi Shastri said last week.

"We'll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth."

Shaw was set to open the batting alongside either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in Adelaide. In his absence, those two were paired together. Rahul made 2 and 44 while Vijay could only manage 11 and 18.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli led India to a 31-run win in Adelaide
  • India took a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
  • Shaw resumed running in his battle to be fit for the second Test
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Giggles At His Own Dance Video Shown By Shane Warne. Watch
Virat Kohli Giggles At His Own Dance Video Shown By Shane Warne. Watch
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
"Really Credible": Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India After Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Feat As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team
Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Feat As Captain Of Indian Cricket Team
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Ishant Sharma Was "Pissed Off" After India
Virat Kohli Reveals Why Ishant Sharma Was "Pissed Off" After India's Historic Win In Adelaide
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India's Win vs Australia In Adelaide
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.