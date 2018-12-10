Prithvi Shaw Celebrates India's Win With Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Prithvi Shaw, who suffered a ligament injury before the start of the first Test, celebrated India's victory in Adelaide with skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. India beat Australia by 31 runs in the opening match to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Following India's first Test win Down Under in 10 years, Shaw shared a picture on an Instagram story with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma , who will celebrate their first marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old opening batsman resumed running in his battle to be fit for the second Test against Australia, starting on Thursday in Perth.

Shah landed awkwardly while fielding in a Sydney warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. His left ankle was heavily strapped as he limped around the Adelaide Oval late last week.

But on Monday he was spotted jogging around the sidelines, although still wearing a protective brace.

The Indian camp still rate him an unlikely starter for the second Test in Perth starting on Friday, with a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne more likely.

"With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker," Indian coach Ravi Shastri said last week.

"We'll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth."

Shaw was set to open the batting alongside either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in Adelaide. In his absence, those two were paired together. Rahul made 2 and 44 while Vijay could only manage 11 and 18.

