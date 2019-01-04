He'll Hit You For A Six, Babysit Your Kids: Bharat Army's Rishabh Pant Song

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 159, the highest ever by an Asian wicket-keeper outside the continent, to guide India to a mammoth 622/7 on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Sydney on Friday. The Bharat Army, group of Indian fans following their team, made the most of the occasion and created a new song about Rishabh Pant , which celebrated his century and also took a dig and Australian skipper Tim Paine , whose banter had asked the Indian wicket-keeper to babysit his kids.

"We've got Pant. Rishab Pant. I just don't think you'll understand. He'll hit you for a six. He'll babysit your kids. We've got Rishab Pant," the lyrics said.

The 21-year-old Pant scored his second Test century to mark his presence in the longest format of the game. He earlier scored a hundred in a Test match against England at The Oval in September last year.

The song sums up all the action that Pant went through in the four-match Test series, including his banter with Paine, as well has his picture with the Aussie captain's wife and kids.

In the backdrop of India's complete dominance, Rishabh Pant delighted the most along with Cheteshwar Pujara (193) on Day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing India's 622/7 declared, Australia were 24 for no loss, 598 runs behind their first innings total, at stumps.

Earlier, the Bharat Army had welcomed India back to the team hotel after 137-run win in Melbourne. Captain Virat Kohli shook a leg with the Indian fans after coming out of the team bus.

India defeated Australia by 137 runs in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to conclude the year on a high. This is for the second time that India have won more than one Test in a series Down Under. They earlier won two Tests in 1978.