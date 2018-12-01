 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Murali Vijay Says He Is Ready For Test Series After Comeback Century

Updated: 01 December 2018 17:47 IST

Murali Vijay said he is focused solely on making a contribution to the team and hopes that the visitors can start the Test series well.

Murali Vijay hit 16 boundaries and five sixes during his 132-ball 129. © Twitter

India Test opener Murali Vijay struck a fantastic century on the final day of the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI on Saturday. Murali Vijay, who was dropped for the last two Tests against England earlier this year, showed that he is ready to contribute with the bat for India in the gruelling four-match series against Australia. During his 132-ball 129, the Indian opener hit 16 boundaries and five sixes. Ahead of the opening Test, Murali Vijay said that he is focused solely on making a contribution to the team and hopes that the visitors can start the Test series well.

"Basically, I am ready, I just want to go out there and contribute and give a good start for my team," cricket.com.au quoted Murali Vijay as saying after the match against the CA XI.

"I have always been aiming at that and nothing different this time. It's an interesting series for us and hopefully we can start it well," Vijay added.

The last time Vijay played in Adelaide, he scored 53 and 99. In that series, which India lost 0-2, he had scored a total of 482 runs at an average of 60.25.

"Always feels good to go to grounds where you have scored runs, it helps you a lot and I have good memories of it and looking forward to the Adelaide Test," Vijay said.

Since the England series, Vijay has missed India's last five Tests after a poor showing with the bat at Lord's but now he is raring to go. 

"You have to work and find ways to work things out," he said. 

"If you are not part of the team, you have to make sure you keep your work ethics at the top level and once you get the chance you have to be ready to go. 

"That was my basic fundamental after being dropped in England until now," Vijay further added.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Murali Vijay Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • I just want to go out there and contribute, said Murali Vijay
  • The last time Murali Vijay played in Adelaide, he scored 53 and 99
  • Have to work and find ways to work things out, said Murali Vijay
