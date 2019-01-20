 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Fans Thrilled After ICC Puts MS Dhoni's Picture As Twitter Cover Image

Updated: 20 January 2019 16:40 IST

MS Dhoni's picture was set up as ICC's Twitter cover image after he was adjudged the Man of the Series in the recently- concluded series.

Fans Thrilled After ICC Puts MS Dhoni
ICC got a big thumbs up from MS Dhoni fans. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) got a big thumbs up from MS Dhoni fans after it used the former Indian skipper's picture as the cover image of the official Twitter handle. Cricket's governing body took the step after MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia. MS Dhoni notched up three consecutive half-centuries in the series which included two successive match-winning knocks. After the veteran's picture was set up as the cover, fans took to Twitter to applaud the move.

One of the fans tweeted, "The best cover photos @ICC and @cricketworldcup @msdhoni."

While the another said, "Loved to see cover pic of @ICC #Dhoni #TeamIndia @msdhoni #INDvsAUS @BCCI #TeamIndia."

Another fan said, "When you wake up in the morning and see something like this on @ICC cover photo."

Despite not being at his fluent best, Dhoni notched up 193 runs in the three-match ODI series against Australia. It consisted a high score of an unbeaten 87, which came in the third and final ODI in Melbourne.

However. Dhoni after the end of the series said, it was not about where he bats after playing for 14 years.

A veteran of 335 ODIs, the 37-year-old's next assignment will start from Wednesday in New Zealand, when India play the Black Caps in the first of the five-match ODI series at McLean Park in Napier.

Dhoni averages over 50 in ODIs with a high score of an unbeaten 183 runs. He has 10 centuries and 70 half-centuries under his belt in this format.

Dhoni has also been crucial behind the stumps, over the years, taking 311 catches and recording 117 stumpings in ODIs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni's picture was set up as ICC's Twitter cover image
  • Dhoni notched up 193 runs in the three-match ODI series
  • Dhoni averages over 50 in ODIs with a high score of an unbeaten 183 runs
Related Articles
WWE
WWE's Paul Heyman's Tweet Citing "Amazing" MS Dhoni Leaves Fans In Splits
Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Dig At Retirement Rumours With Cheeky Gesture
Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Dig At Retirement Rumours With Cheeky Gesture
Glenn Maxwell Seeks
Glenn Maxwell Seeks 'Catching Tips' From Haidee Birkett After Dropping MS Dhoni In ODI Series Decider
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.