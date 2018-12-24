 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted
Read In

Updated: 24 December 2018 19:39 IST

MS Dhoni was recalled for the limited-overs squads for Australia and New Zealand.

MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted
MS Dhoni averages over 50 with the highest score of an unbeaten 183. © AFP

MS Dhoni will return to action as the former Indian skipper was named in the One-day International (ODI) squads for Australia and New Zealand and Twenty20 International (T20I) squad that will feature against the Kiwis. The 2011 World Cup winning captain's return to the squads comes after he was dropped from the shortest format against Windies and Australia. The news of his inclusion, took the social media by storm as fans took to Twitter to share their delight. While some fans said they had "goosebumps" when they heard about the news, a few others said, "Can't wait to see him back in action again."

A veteran of over 330 ODIs MS Dhoni averages over 50 with the highest score of an unbeaten 183.

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was in the ODI squad for the Windies series, was dropped and will be returning home after the Test series in Australia.

In the ODI squad, the 21-year-old Pant's axing is the only change that the selectors have made to the side that competed against the Windies in a home series in October-November.

India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting January 12 in Sydney. This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand, starting with five ODIs from January 23.

The three T20Is against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni was recalled for the limited-overs squads
  • MS Dhoni will return to action
  • Rishabh Pant was dropped from the ODI squad
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Returns To Action As BCCI Names Squad For Australia, NZ ODIs And New Zealand T20I Series
MS Dhoni Returns To Action As BCCI Names Squad For Australia, NZ ODIs And New Zealand T20I Series
Watch: "I Stay In Bus, Don
Watch: "I Stay In Bus, Don't Have House," MS Dhoni Tells A Young Fan
"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan
"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan's Car In Los Angeles, CSK Amazed
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni Helps Wife Sakshi Tie Wristband And Shoes, WAGs Are Loving It
MS Dhoni Helps Wife Sakshi Tie Wristband And Shoes, WAGs Are Loving It
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.