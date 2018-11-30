Former England Captain Backs Rohit Sharma To Replace Prithvi Shaw For India vs Australia 1st Test

Prithvi Shaw will not be part of the Indian cricket team for the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia after being ruled out due to an injury . The young Indian wicketkeeper-batman injured his ankle while trying to take a catch against Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up match on Friday. Former England captain Michael Vaughan rued the injury to Prithvi Shaw and said that he would pick ODI batting star Rohit Sharma "at the top of the order" to replace the injured 19-year-old. The first India vs Australia Test between begins on December 6 (Thursday) at the Adelaide Oval.

Such a shame if @PrithviShaw misses the 1st Test versus the Aussies .. Fantastic young talent .. I personally would replace him with @ImRo45 at the top of the order .. He is far too good not to master Test Cricket .. #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 30, 2018

Prithvi Shaw, while attempting to catch a big hit from opener Max Bryant, landed awkwardly with his left ankle bending 90-degrees inwards underneath him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shaw had "hurt his left ankle" and had been ruled out of the first Test against Australia.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," the BCCI said in a release.

Prithvi Shaw grabbed eyeballs when he scored a sensational century on debut during the first Test against the Windies in October.

The stylish right-hander once again proved his credentials by smashing a 69-ball 66 on Thursday in the ongoing four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

It still remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma would even getting into the Indian playing XI for the Adelaide Test.

Rohit has played just three Tests in Australia, scoring a total of 173 runs at an average of 28.83.

In the past year, Rohit Sharma has played just two Tests for India -- both away to South Africa. The right-hander managed a total of 78 runs in the first two Tests and was dropped for the final Test following his underwhelming performances.