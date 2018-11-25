Live Score, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Updates: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Depart For India

Virat Kohli's Team India will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Sydney on Sunday in a bid to level the three-match series. On the other hand, the home side will be hoping to capitalise on a 1-0 lead and win just their second T20I series of the year. Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on trot, India will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India were in with a very good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132/7 in 19 overs but rain played a spoil sport. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Now, a win at the SCG will at least let the visitors share the bragging rights and more importantly remain in a good frame of mind before the real test begins at Adelaide on December 6. India are unbeaten in T20I engagements since July 2017, when they last lost to the West Indies in a one-off game in the Caribbean. They have won 20 out of 27 T20Is since then in different conditions and against varying opposition. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

In doing so, India are unbeaten in nine consecutive T20I series since August 2017, including a drawn two-match contest against Australia at home (October 2017). They have won seven consecutive T20I series since - the Nidahas Trophy win in the tri-series in Sri Lanka (also including Bangladesh) and beating England away 2-1 in the summer gone past, are the highlights of this unbeaten run.

Last time in Australia, back in 2016, India had won the T20I series with an unprecedented 3-0 margin. Rain though has played spoilsport with their chance of winning a second consecutive T20I series Down Under. Perhaps the only silver lining is that they still can maintain their unbeaten record in this format with victory on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.