India vs Australia, Live Score 3rd ODI: Rain Halts Play In Melbourne

With the three-match ODI rubber tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the task is cut out for both India and Australia to pull up their socks in the series decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. India bounced back from the 34-run loss in the series opener at Sydney, with another Virat Kohli masterclass century combined with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's vintage finish to pull off a 6-wicket win at Adelaide. Going into the final ODI, India will be aiming to take the winning momentum and end the ongoing tour Down Under without losing a series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The Virat Kohli-led side started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw, followed by a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win for India on Australian soil. In the crucial series decider at the MCG, India will once again hope for their in-form top order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli to score the bulk of the runs.
With Dhoni marshalling the less-tested middle-order, and Kedar Jadhav still warming the bench, both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik will aim to get some runs if they are to stay in contention for a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad.
While the bowling department led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar has impressed in both the games, with pacer Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja providing good support, India's main point of concern will be the fifth bowler in the absence of suspended all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
The Men-in-Blue tried left-armer Khaleel Ahmed in the first ODI before handing a debut to Mohammed Siraj in the second, but neither could make an impact.
So we've just got two balls in. The groundstaff rushes onto the field and covers the square quickly as it's raining down at a steady rate. PLAY HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN. The frustrating game continues.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch
Hurled well outside off, on a good length, Finch strides forward and leaves it alone.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Alex Carey
First runs on the board for Carey and Australia. Length delivery around off, shaping away, the left-hander taps it down in front of point and takes a single.
We are ready to get underway. Alex Carey will take strike with Aaron Finch partnering him at the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take the first new ball for India. Two slips in place for him. Here we go...
RAIN DELAYS START. The drizzle is back but it is not looking too bad. We are expecting a start at 1.30 pm local (0230 GMT). Fingers crossed.
Australia captain, Aaron Finch, says they would have bowled first as well as there's a bit of moisture underneath the surface. States that Jason Behrendorff is out with a back strain for Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa comes in for Nathan Lyon. Reckons that the wicket is on the slower side, it doesn't usually change much. Adds that he would have preferred to bowl first, but he doesn't mind batting either. Feels that it's been an exciting couple of weeks, good win in Sydney, had really good game in Adelaide, excited to go here too. States that he likes to bat at the MCG and wants to do well today too.
India captain, Virat Kohli, says it's pretty overcast and will be a stop-start day, so there will be a lack of momentum. Hence the idea behind bowling first. Adds that they've had a good tour Down Under, so wants to finish on a high. Continues saying that the situation demanded that he step up in the last game, so that's what he did. Informs there are three changes as Mohammed Siraj, Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav make way for Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - Ready for the spin of the coin. Kohli calls Heads and it is a Head. INDIA ELECT TO CHASE.
WEATHER - The previous text sums up how the mood is gonna be today. Let us describe it in more detail. The forecast is not good, with rain expected till at least 10.30 am IST. Hopefully, we get a full game of cricket.
Yayyyy!!!!! The drizzle is abated and we have a start on time! It is heavily overcast and the predictions are there for a start-stop day and trust us, there is nothing worse than that. Australia vs India. A series decider. Rain has no part in it. Not even a bit. Hello and a wet welcome to the third and final ODI at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.