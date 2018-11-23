India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score: Khaleel Ahmed Removes Chris Lynn
Live Score, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led side has emerged victorious in seven consecutive bilateral T20I series in a row.
After narrowly losing the tour opener by four runs, India are desperate to keep themselves alive by winning the second Twenty20 international of the three-match rubber at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. In the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors failed to cross the line while chasing a revised target set on the Duckworth-Lewis method. The Virat Kohli-led side has already emerged victorious in seven consecutive bilateral T20I series in a row and will surely leave no stone unturned to make it eight. Kohli would have definitely missed the services of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal as the hosts struggled against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who scalped two Australian wickets conceding 24 runs in the previous affair at the Gabba in Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD)
To keep them alive in the rubber, the Indian playing XI could possibly witness a few changes as the skipper would be desperate to bring back Chahal, while Krunal Pandya could be axed after being clobbered for 55 runs in the first T20I.
Also, Lokesh Rahul, who has been in patchy form after failing to cross the 30-run mark in the last six occasions, is likely to miss Friday's game and the team management would like to test Manish Pandey in his absence.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in the last game, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again.
Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.
Meanwhile, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.
The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came all guns blazing in the previous game and their knocks had brought back the visitors back in the hunt, while chasing a challenging total.
However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible in Brisbane as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.
Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 15 runs from his three overs. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well after figures of 1/21 from three overs.
On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The all-rounder first played a 19-ball unbeaten 33 before setting up the win for the home side by picking two wickets for 27 runs.
Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host with figures of 2/22 and the Australian team management will once again hope their side to replicate the Brisbane show here.
Teams:
India - Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.
Australia - Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Glenn Maxwell
No run.
Ben McDermott strides out to the middle.
W
Jasprit Bumrah to Marcus Stoinis
OUT! Another one bites the dust! A soft dismissal to be honest and India are all over the Australians here. This is short and outside off, Marcus cuts it but does not keep it down. It goes towards Karthik at sweeper cover who moves to his left and takes an easy catch.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Marcus Stoinis
Back of a length on middle, Stoinis gets behind the line and blocks it out.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Glenn Maxwell
On a length outside off, Maxwell strokes it through covers for a run. This is what they have to do now, work it around, wait for the bad balls and try and build a partnership here.
0
Khaleel Ahmed to Marcus Stoinis
A dot to end! A wicket and 6 runs from the Powerplay which belongs to India. Australia are 40 for 3. Just ahead of a length outside off, it stays a touch low. Marcus tries to guide it down to third man but is beaten by the low bounce.
4
Khaleel Ahmed to Marcus Stoinis
FOUR! Full marks to the bowler there but runs for the batsman. Stoinis has to consider himself lucky here. This is slightly short and outside off, Marcus is into the shot a touch early, the ball takes the leading edge and flies over the first slip fielder for a boundary.
0
Khaleel Ahmed to Marcus Stoinis
A little too wide outside off, Stoinis lets it be.
1
wd
Khaleel Ahmed to Marcus Stoinis
WIDE! Down the leg side, Stoinis makes a leave. It has been wided.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.