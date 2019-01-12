India vs Australia, Live Score 1st ODI: Australia Lose Aaron Finch Early

Following the first-ever Test series win Down Under, India would look to make a positive start in the three-match One Day International, beginning in Sydney on Saturday. Ahead of the start of the limited-overs series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and top-order batsman KL Rahul provided a big distraction for the Indian team by making "inappropriate" comments on women at a popular television chat show. In the build-up to the first ODI, India skipper Virat Kohli underlined that the team management is still waiting for a decision to be made regarding a ban or punishment to be meted out to the two players. The three match series is a good chance to get the combination right for the much awaited World Cup to be played in England. Several limited-over players returned to the squad. Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal joined the ODI squad and would like to contribute handsomely along with skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were present in the Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The top-order seemed settled with the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Rayudu and Dhawan. The team has Dhoni and Jadhav who could turn the match at will. In case Pandya is left out, Ravindra Jadeja will probably replace the Baroda all-rounder and partner left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's five-pronged bowling attack, with Kedar Jadhav fulfilling any part-time bowling duties if needed.
Much attention will also be on former India captain Dhoni who will like get some runs under his belt as he is expected to be one of the vital cogs in India's campaign at this year's ODI World Cup. The World Cup winning skipper has managed 275 runs in his last 20 ODIs at an average 25 without a half-century. The worrying aspect is Dhoni's strike-rate of 71.42, which is remarkably lower than his ODI career strike-rate of 87.89.
Shaun Marsh is the new man in.
W
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey
OUT! Kuldeep once again gives Inida the breakthrough and Australia have lost the 2nd wicket. Alex Carey is the man dismissed.
4
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey
FOUR! Poor ball and it has been put away! It is short and outside off, Carey cuts it through point and the ball races away.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey
Loopy delivery on middle and Alex is not taking any risks against Kuldeep.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey
Tosses it up again on middle, Carey watchfully blocks it off his front foot.
0
Kuldeep Yadav to Alex Carey
Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle and off. Carey defends it off his front foot.
Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack now. Spinner for the first time today.
2
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja
A little too straight on middle, Khawaja works it through mid-wicket for a couple. So a brace on the last ball means no maiden for Shami but still a good one.
0
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja
And this one takes off! Signs of the pitch begin a little up and down? Maybe. This is shortish and outside off, Khawaja slashes at it but is done in by the extra bounce.
0
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja
That stayed low! It is bowled around off and it slants away. Khawaja tries to keep it out off the back foot but is beaten by the low bounce.