India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play In Sydney

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets, his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as India enforced a follow-on against Australia in a rain-marred Day 4 of the fourth Test in Sydney on Saturday. This is for the first time in 30 years that Australia are following on at home. Last time they had to follow-on Down Under in a Test match against England in 1988. At early stumps, due to poor weather condition, Usman Khawaja (4*) and Marcus Harris (2*) were at the crease as Australia posted six without loss, trailing India by 316 runs, after being bowled out for 300. Play started almost four hours late due to rain, with the home team resuming on 236 for six after lunch in reply to India's thumping first innings 622 for seven declared. But Australia crumbled to 300 all out, compounding the misery after some soft dismissals by the top order on Saturday as they stare down the barrel of defeat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

UPDATE: So, the covers are still on at the SCG and lunch will be taken at 12:30pm AEDT. No play for at least another hour and a bit... #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2019

06:32 IST: UPDATE! The covers are on at the SCG. The morning session is set to be washed out as there won't be any play for next one hour. The lunch will be taken on 7:00 IST.

06:05 IST: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is "annoyed" with the persistent drizzling in Australia. "Annoying...rain is neither getting intense nor going away. English weather in Australia," he says on Twitter.

Annoying...rain is neither getting intense nor going away. English weather in Australia. #AusvInd #7cricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 7, 2019

05:28 IST: Meanwhile, it continues to drizzle in Sydney.

05:10 IST: The Test is approaching towards a draw but India are already 2-1 up in the four-match series. India have never won a Test series Down Under. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the number one-ranked Test team is just a few hours away from creating history in Australia.

Covers are on. Begun to rain here. The start has been delayed #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KjPxppMMAE - BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2019

04:50 IST: UPDATE! The rain is getting heavier in Sydney. Big covers are on.

04:46 IST: It's still drizzling in Sydney and the pitch is still under covers. Yesterday, the morning session was washed out without a bowl being bowled.

04:40 IST: Following a poor batting show in the first innings of the fourth Test, Ricky Ponting slammed Australia for not showing enough desperation.

Strong criticism from the great Ricky Ponting on one particular aspect of Australia's game on day four.#AUSvIND | @GilletteAU pic.twitter.com/aUI9B3r7ZL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2019

Confirmation of a delayed start to day five at the SCG... #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2019

04:30 IST: The start of the play has been delayed due to rain.

Keeping the tradition alive. The Captains roll of honour signed by both captains #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fYUMC4R1SE — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2019

04:25 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Sydney.

Skipper Virat Kohli sent them straight back into bat -- the first time Australia have been asked to follow on at home since Mike Gatting's England did the same in 1988, also in Sydney. Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja survived four overs before tea was taken early for bad light. They didn't come back with play abandoned for the day. India's spinners had picked up five of the six wickets on Saturday, but under overcast skies when play finally began on day four Kohli took the new ball straight away and threw it to his quicks. It immediately paid dividends with all-rounder Pat Cummins, who scored a gutsy 63 in the Melbourne Test, lasting just three balls, clean bowled by Mohammed Shami without adding to his overnight 25.

Recalled batsman Peter Handscomb began with purpose, confidently stroking two boundaries to move to 37 before swiping at a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and dragging it onto his stumps. That brought Nathan Lyon to the crease but he only lasted five balls, out LBW to a full toss from Kuldeep Yadav. Hanuma Vihari dropped a sitter when Josh Hazlewood was on nought, and it proved costly with the tailender putting on 42 with Mitchell Starc for the last wicket before he fell to Yadav, who was the pick of the bowlers with 5/99.India lead the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch a first-ever series win Down Under, with Kohli's men on the cusp of doing something no Indian team has managed since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.