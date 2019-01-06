India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Rain Washes Out First Session, Australia 6 Down

The morning session on Day 4 in Sydney has been washed out due to persistent drizzle and bad light at the SCG. Without a single ball bowled in the session that was scheduled to start 30 minutes before the regular time, India enjoy their command in the fourth Test against Australia . The visitors are also 2-1 in the four-match series and eyeing a first-ever Test series win Down Under. Peter Handscomb (28*) and Pat Cummins (25*) are unbeaten at the crease as Australia trail India by 386 runs with four wickets in hand and five more sessions to save the Test. Earlier, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja put India back on top after a decent start by Australia on the third day on Saturday. However, the bad light and unpleasant weather gave the home team some relief. Australia were 236/6 in 83.3 overs when the umpires took the players off the field due to deteriorating lighting condition. For India, Kuldeep Yadav ended with 3/71 and Ravindra Jadeja 2/62. Aggressive rookie opener Marcus Harris blazed a career-best 79 to lead Australia fight. However, Australia's leading men such as Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and skipper Tim Paine failed to deliver yet again in the Test series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Score Updates between India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground.

07:00 IST: And it's Lunch on Day 4! The morning session has been washed out without a ball being bowled due to constant rain in Sydney.

Lunch will be taken at 12:30 local time. Stay tuned for further updates #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/y83T8dcMp0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2019

06:50 IST: UPDATE! The lunch will be taken on the regular scheduled time - 7:00 IST. The second session will start at 7:40 IST if there's no further rain.

06:15 IST: The rain gets heavier in Sydney. We might see an early lunch soon without a single ball having bowled in the morning session on Day 4.

More rain in Sydney. Big covers going on. Play has again be delayed #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2019

05:42 IST: The big covers are on now. The wait continues in Sydney.

05:31 IST: We have missed the scheduled start time once again. And the rain turns heavier now.

05:27 IST: Further stretch of the delay. The rain is back and so are covers. Umpire Ian Gould is having a chat with the groundstaff that is working hard at the moment.

If no further rain, play will resume at 11am AEDT #AUSvIND https://t.co/Y1g0wLMoaN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

05:13 IST: In case of no further rain, the play will start at 5:30 IST, confirms cricket.com.au.

05:11 IST: The umpires are out in the middle for inspection. It has turned brighter as well. We may get to see some action very soon.

05:08 IST: UPDATE! The rain has stopped in Sydney and the covers are coming off.

04:45 IST: It's now raining in Sydney! Further delay as the covers are back on. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is enjoying their free time together in the dressing room.

04:40 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who scored notable 193 in the first innings of the Sydney Test, was seen preparing for another stellar show in second innings.

Bad light has delayed the start of play on day four at the SCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MhFHdcWbmd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

04:30 IST: The start of the play has been delayed due to bad light. The dark clouds are looming over the Sydney Cricket Ground and the covers are coming on.

04:25 IST: The play is scheduled to start 30 minutes before the regular time as the rain caused a loss of 16.3 overs on Day 3.

04:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the fourth and final Test of the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Sydney.

India took a stranglehold on the match over the opening two days, compiling a massive 622 for seven declared on the back of centuries from irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara and livewire Rishabh Pant. They lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48. Skipper Virat Kohli's declaration left Khawaja and Harris to face 10 nervous overs before stumps on Friday, when they crawled to 24 without loss. Khawaja was dropped by Pant behind the stumps on nought but failed to make the most of his second life. On a day when the Sydney Cricket Ground was a sea of pink to mark a breast cancer awareness initiative, he was dismissed for 27 after mistiming a shot off wrist-spinner Yadav with Pujara taking an easy catch.

At the other end the diminutive Harris, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his short four-Test career, quickly found a groove with some crisp shots around the ground. He survived a close call on 24 when a drive to a diving KL Rahul fell just at his fingertips and reached his second Test 50 with a single before smacking three fours in one Yadav over. Harris went to lunch on 77 but added just two more before chopping a Jadeja delivery onto his stumps, blowing a glorious chance to press on and make Australia's first century of the series.