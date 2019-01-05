India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja Ends Marcus Harris' Fight

Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a 50-run stand to take Australia to 122/1 at lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Sydney on Saturday. The hosts still trail India by 500 runs with nine wickets in hand and two more days to save the Test. The four-match Test series is currently led 2-1 by India, who are eyeing their first ever Test series triumph in Australia. The opening pair of Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja gave Australia a flying start in the morning session on the third day. However, spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck in the 22nd over to break the 72-run opening-wicket stand and give India a much-needed breakthrough. Usman Khawaja, who batted at number three in previous Tests, lost his wicket for 27 while playing at the opening spot. On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored centuries as India took control on the second day. Riding on a mammoth 193-run knock from Pujara and a sparkling 159 not out from wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant India declared their first innings on 622 for seven. The sublime knocks from both batsmen also helped India register their second highest team total on Australian soil -- after highest team total, 705/7 declared, at the same venue, in 2004. At stumps, Australia were 24 without any loss with new opener Usman Khawaja (5) and Marcus Harris (19) successfully negotiating the tricky 10-over period for the home team. (LIVE SCORECARD)

08:02 IST: FOUR! Lovely use of the feet by Shaun Marsh. He hits it for a cover drive to get a lovely boundary. This brings some confidence in the side. They are now 132/2, 490 runs behind India's first innings total.

08:00 IST: End of the over! Jasprit Bumrah bowls a maiden. India have taken the complete control after the lunch-break.

07:56 IST: Shaun Marsh comes to the crease.

07:54 IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja strikes, castles Marcus Harris for 79.That brings an end to the 56-run stand for the second-wicket. Harris looked in great touch since morning. With the crucial scalp, Jadeja has put India back on top.

07:52 IST: Just 1 run from the over. Jasprit Bumrah is trying to dominate the post-lunch session. Australia are 128/1 in 42 overs.

07:47 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end.

07:46 IST: FOUR! Hanuma Vihari loses the chase to the ball as it skids down to the boundary rope. Marnus Labuschagne gets quick runs to take Australia to 127/1 after 41 overs.

07:43 IST: Back for some action! Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne is out in the middle to resume the Australian innings. India start with Ravindra Jadjeja after lunch.

That's lunch! Great session for the Aussies to be 1-122. Harris (77*) and Labuschagne (18*) to resume after the break: https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aSVXoBGtps — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

07:04 IST: Lunch-break! Marcus Harris (77*) and Marnus Labuschagne (18*) take Australia to 122/1 by the end of the morning session. The hosts still trail India by 500 runs, thanks to the mammoth first innings total of 6227/7 set by India.

07:00 IST: 50-run partnership comes up for Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne on the third day in Sydney.

06:57 IST: Ravindra Jadeja misses a chance of run-out. That's rare. It was a risky single by Marnus Labuschagne and it was Marcus Harris under threat.

06:55 IST: Jasprit Bumrah replaces Kuldeep Yadav.

06:54 IST: Two runs from the over by Mohammed Shami. Australia are 119/1 in 38 overs,, trail India by 503 runs.

06:46 IST: Hanuma Vihari suffers a blow at short-leg. It was a sweep from Marnus Labuschangne that hit Vihari on his right thigh.

06:41 IST: 2 runs! Impressive cover drive. With this, he gets himself to his career-best Test knock.

06:38 IST: Just one run from the over by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia are 111/1 in 35 overs with Marcus Harris (69*) looking to surpass his Test-best knock of 70 runs.

06:31 IST: Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack.

06:27 IST: FOUR! Marnus Labuschagne sweeps it with sheer elegance to get a boundary. Australia get to 108/1 in 32 overs, trail India by 514 runs.

06:20 IST: 100 up for Australia in 29.3 overs.

06:18 IST: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a maiden over after Kuldeep Yadav's expensive over.

06:16 IST: End of the over! Marcus Harris hits back-to-back boundaries to conclude the over. He has been super aggressive since the start of the day. Meanwhile, 12 runs come from the 28th over by Kuldeep Yadav.

06:14 IST: FOUR! Beautiful flow of the bat. Marcus Harris smashes it over the mid-on for a boundary.

06:11 IST: Ravindra Jadeja to bowl from the other end.

06:08 IST: Excellent cover drive by Australia's new number three batsman. Marnus Labuschagne times it well to get a boundary, takes Australia to 86/1 in 25.2 overs.

06:05 IST: On the occasion of the Pink Test, both the teams presented former Australia bowling great Glenn McGrath with their pink caps. The caps will be up for auction to support McGrath Foundation.

Always a special moment as the two teams present @glennmcgrath11 with their pink caps.



The caps will be up for auction to support @McGrathFdn

06:00 IST: FIFTY! Marcus Harris scores his second Test half-century off 67 balls. He's been very fluent since morning on Day 3. He had scored his first Test fifty in the second Test against India in Perth.

05:58 IST: Just one run from the over by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia are 76 for one in 24 overs.

05:50 IST: Marnus Labuschagne comes to bat at number three.

05:48 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav claims his first wicket in Australia. Usman Khawaja departs for 27 runs. Australia are 72/1, trail India by 550 runs. Yadav held his nerves, was constantly tossing it up and got rewarded with a much-needed wicket.

05:46 IST: Jasprit Bumrah concedes just two runs in the over. Australia reach 70 for no loss.

05:42 IST: Jasprit Bumrah replaces Ravindra Jadeja.

05:41 IST: End of 20 overs! Australia are 68 for no loss, trail India by 554 runs.

05:36 IST: FOUR! Reverse sweep to impress and get quick runs for the team. Usman Khawaja seems best-suited batsman for the opening spot for Australia.

05:34 IST: End of the over! Four runs from it. Marcus Harris gets into the forties. Australia are 61/0 in 18 overs, trail India by 561 runs.

05:32 IST: Spin from the other end as well. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.

05:30 IST: FOUR! This time it's Usman Khawaja. No spin from Ravindra Jadeja. Khawaja premeditated the ball and smashed it over the mid-off for four.

05:29 IST: FOUR! Well-timed. Marcus Harris takes Australia past 50 in 16.3 overs.

05:27 IST: FOUR! Glorious drive from Marcus Harris. 11 runs from that over by Mohammed Shami. Australia are 47/0 in 16 overs.

05:24 IST: FOUR! Usman Khawaja flicks it down the leg side for a boundary. He joins the party with his first boundary.

05:21 IST: FOUR! With such grit, Marcus Harris is trying to the pressure back on India. Australia get to 36 without any loss of wicket in 14.3 overs.

05:20 IST: Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.

05:16 IST: This day that year! Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut on the same day last year. He had claimed four wickets in two innings of the Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

05:09 IST: Usman Khawajja takes a quick single to keep the strike. Just two runs from the over by Mohammed Shami. Australia are 29/0 after 12 overs.

05:02 IST: 3 runs! Marcus Harris welcomes him with quick runs. Australia are 27/0 in 10.1 overs.

05:00 IST: Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris are out in the field to start Australia's proceedings on Day 3. Jasprit Bumrah to open the attack.

It's one of the great days on the cricket calendar, Jane McGrath Day at the SCG. Dig deep and support the @McGrathFdn by donating

04:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Sydney.

Nathan Lyon (4/178 off 57.2 overs) was the highest wicket-taker for the home team in the first innings. India currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth. Calm and collected number three Pujara started the day 130 not out and picked up where he left off. He drove his second ball through the covers for three before once again dropping anchor, blocking and targeting only loose balls.

Throughout his knock, he hardly played a false stroke in a demonstration of "old-school" Test batting, soaking up the pressure and counter-attacking when he saw an opportunity. Pujara brought up his 150 with a boundary and seemed destined for his fourth Test 200 before attempting to whip Lyon down the leg side. Instead, he lobbed the ball back into the spinner's hands.At the other end chirpy wicketkeeper-batsman Pant plundered only his second Test century as he piled more pressure on a wilting Australian attack. The 21-year-old left-hander, in only his ninth Test, smashed eight boundaries in his ton and quickly passed his previous Test high of 114, made at The Oval against England last year, swinging his bat as he grew in confidence.