India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: India Off To A Bright Start Despite An Early Blow

History beckons overwhelming favourites India as they face faltering Australia in the fourth and final Test in Sydney . Leading 2-1 in the four-match series, India will be looking to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite serious fitness issues pertaining to their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who has not been named in the 13-member squad for the match. On the other hand Australia, who have never lost a home series against India, go into the fourth Test in danger of being at the receiving end of being the first team to lose a home series to India. India have played 10 Test series Down Under since 1947-48, and barring three series - 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn - the visitors have lost on seven occasions. Virat Kohli thus is in a unique position as the only Indian captain to go into the final Test on Australian soil with the cushion of a lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates between India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground.

07:04 IST: That's lunch on Day 1. Mayank Agarwal (42*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (16*) have stabilized Indian innings after an early wicket of KL Rahul.

06:54 IST: Nathan Lyon has not been much successful at the SCG as he averages 48.14 here. Can he improve his record in this Test match?

06:51 IST: Nathan Lyon comes into the attack.

06:48 IST: 313 is the average first innings total at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Going by the stat, there's nothing much to worry about for the number one-ranked Indian Test team.

06:41 IST: 3 runs! 50-run stand comes up between Mayank Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13*) for the second wicket. India are 61/1 in 18.5 overs.

06:38 IST: FOUR! Thick edge and goes down to the third man region. Mayank Agarwal gets a streaky boundary, takes India to 58/1 in 18.2 overs.

06:36 IST: Mayank Agarwal takes a quick single to keep the strike. The young man seems under pressure with Australian pacers at their aggressive best and captain Tim Pain constantly changing the field setting.

06:32 IST: Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed KL Rahul in the second over, starts with a maiden over. India are 53/1 in 17 overs.

06:28 IST: Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack.

06:27 IST: Just two runs from the over. Mayank Agarwal (29*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13*) keep India moving amid tough bowling attack.

06:22 IST: Review of judgement! So far in the series, Australia have been successful on only one occasion out of 10, while India have judged the DRS right five times out of 10 occasions.

06:19 IST: Australia lose their review. India's Test speciallist Cheteshwar Pujara was the man in question and he comes out safe. India are 51/1 in 14.2 overs.

06:15 IST: Apparently, it has been a nasty blow on the hamlet. Team India physio is out to check whether Mayank Agarwal is fine.

06:12 IST: In the air... but he's safe. Mayank Agarwal is lucky there, gets a streaky boundary to take India past 50. Mitchell Starc's brilliant bouncer gets a top-edge but the ball pops out over the slip region.

06:03 IST: Drink-break. It has been a successful firrst hour of cricket for Australia as they got Indian opener KL Rahul (9) early. However, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara stabilized India with concrete stand.

05:58 IST: FOUR! Glorious shot! It wasn't a bad delivery from fro Mitchell Starc. But Mayank Agarwal is a bit too brilliant with a backfoot cover drive. India are 45/1 in 11.2 overs.

05:54 IST: FOUR! Powerful punch. It came out of the full face of the bat. Mayank Agarwal impresses one and all with a well-timed shot to get a boundary.

05:52 IST: Mayank Aggarwal takes a quick single, keeps the strike. Mitchell Starc concedes just one run. India reach 36/1 after 10 overs in Sydney.

05:41 IST: Pat Cummins was the lone warrior for Australia in Melbourne Test as he claimed nine wickets, including a career-best spell of 6/27, and scored 80 runs in two innings.

05:36 IST: FOUR! Confident and a wonderfully driven boundary to conclude the over. India are 30/1 after six overs. Mayank Agarwal has settled quite early as it's just his second Test.

05:32 IST: Pat Cummins comes into the attack.

05:26 IST: End of first five overs. India have lost their opener for nine runs. Josh Hazlewood has struck early for the home team.

As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black arm bands today. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LUJXXE38qr — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

05:22 IST: The players are wearing a black arm band; Australians in memory of former batsman Bill Watson and India in respect of Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar.

05:15 IST: End of the over! India are 12/1 in three overs. Virat Kohli, the Indian captain who is chasing history in Australia, opted to bat after winning the toss in Sydney.

05:13 IST: 2 runs! Mayank Agarwal, who scored 76 runs in debut innings in third Test, is off to the mark with a down the ground shot.

05:10 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara comes to the crease.

05:08 IST: WICKET! Josh Hazlewood removes KL Rahul for 9. This is for the fourth time. Rahul, who made a comeback to the playing eleven, could have left this delivery. Rahul was dropped for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after he managed scores of 2, 44, 2 and 0 in successive innings of the first two Tests.

05:00 IST: Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to open the innings for India. MItchell Starc to bowl with the new cherry.

04:50 IST: "We would have batted first too. There's a bit of grass coverage, hopefully we bring slips and keeper into play. We need to improve in all areas from Melbourne. We need to focus on doing the basics right. If we stay in the moment and put India under pressure, then we can be in the game," Tim Paine at toss.

04:40 IST: "We are gonna have a bit first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, good covering of grass on it. The spinners will come into play; an ddeal day to bat. We haven't discussed that to be honest. It's another Test match for our country, something we are very proud about. We have to play good, hard-fought cricket for the next five days," Virat Kohli says after winning the toss.

04:38 IST: Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

04:34 IST: India Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

04:30 IST: TOSS! India win toss, opt to bat first in the Sydney Test. For India, KL Rahul comes in place of Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav to replace Ishant Sharma. Australia decide to play Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb in the final contest.

04:25 IST: We are now a few minutes away from toss.

An early inspection as we get things underway on Day 1 at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DooT2CXVec — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

04:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth and final Test of the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Sydney.

A series win in Australia will certainly put Kohli on a different pedestal even though the quality of home team's batting line-up suffered adversely due to the bans of former skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner. However, Kohli will need to fret over his team combination as the skipper revealed that senior off-spinner Ashwin hasn't adequately recovered from his injury despite being named in the preliminary 13-member squad. With spin considered a traditional factor in any Sydney Test, India have serious concerns over Ashwin's fitness, as he is yet to recover from left abdominal strain that laid him low after the first Test in Adelaide. Ishant Sharma is out after experiencing discomfort in his left rib cage and the team management didn't want to risk him by playing him in the decider. While Ashwin had played on in Nottingham and Southampton (despite a groin injury as revealed by the team management only at the Oval), he has already missed two Tests - in Perth and Melbourne - in the on-going series.

"It's unfortunate that he's had two niggles that are quite similar in the last two away tours," said skipper Kohli. "He's very important for sure. In Test cricket, he's a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format. He is very disappointed that he's not able to recover in time," Kohli elaborated. In a strange U-turn, after he was ruled out at the time of Kohli's pre-match press conference, Ashwin has been named in the 13-man shortlist for this fourth Test. A final decision on his fitness and availability for the match will be taken at toss-time. Additionally, India have included left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as cover, in case the skipper decides to go in with two spinners. Surprisingly, Umesh Yadav has been included in the shortlist ahead of Ishant Sharma, along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. At the time of writing, an official word on Ishant Sharma's fitness - or any injury concerns - is yet to come forth. Meanwhile, in Rohit Sharma's absence, out-of-favour opener KL Rahul could be slated for a comeback after missing out in Melbourne, with Hanuma Vihari slotting down to his number six spot.