India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test Day 5: Rain Delays Start Of Play, India Need 2 Wickets

India needed just two wickets to win the Boxing Day Test but Pat Cummins scored a gritty half-century to keep Australia alive on the fourth day at the MCG, Melbourne, on Saturday. The visitors got extra 30 minutes to bundle out the Australian team but failed to dismiss the tail-enders. Pat Cummins was on 61 (not out) and Nathan Lyon unbeaten on six as Australia ended the Day 4 at 258/8 , 141 runs away from huge target of 399 runs. After early morning drizzle, India started an overcast fourth day in Melbourne with a 346-run lead and with five wickets in hand on a wearing pitch becoming increasingly difficult to bat on. Skipper Virat Kohli declared at 106 for eight, leaving Australia to chase what would be a record fourth innings total of 399 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (LIVE SCORECARD)

05:18 IST: The play will begin at 5:30 IST if there's no further rain in Melbourne.

Weather permitting, we will have a 11AM (local time) start here at the MCG

05:15 IST: The covers are coming off. The umpires are out on the field, inspecting the conditions.

05:08 IST: Following remarkable resistance by Australia's recently discovered 'all-rounder' Pat Cummins on Day 4, the rain keeps Australia's hope alive.

04:59 IST: The play has been delayed due to rain.

04:55 IST: The Melbourne Cricket Ground is currently under a cloud cover.

The covers are off at the MCG but there is a few more showers on the radar

Play to start on time if there is no further rain

04:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne.

The previous biggest successful run chase at the ground came in 1928, when England made 332 for seven. India still have a day in hand to wrap up the last two wickets as they zero in on a first-ever series win Down Under. There is just the Sydney Test next week to go, with the series level at 1-1. Australia's task was made harder when Aaron Finch again flopped, throwing his role as a Test opener under ever more scrutiny with speculation that he either has to drop down the order in Sydney or make way for someone else.

He played a poor shot to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who snared six wickets in the first innings, and was caught by Kohli for three. Fellow opener Marcus Harris followed him back to the pavilion for 13, getting an inside edge from spinner Ravindra Jadeja to Mayank Agarwal close in. Usman Khawaja was the next to go after a lively 33, trapped LBW by Mohammed Shami. He chose to review the decision with the ball-tracking technology showing it clearly hitting the off stump. When Shaun Marsh was also trapped leg before by Bumrah for a brisk 44 and his brother Mitch, another candidate for the Sydney axe, fell for 10, Australia's faint survival hopes were fading fast.